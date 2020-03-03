Small plane crashes onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois

LINCOLN — A small airplane crashed onto Interstate 55 in central Illinois Tuesday morning.

There were multiple occupants in the plane, but the extent of their injuries were not yet clear by 10 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The plane crashed and became fully engulfed in flames on I-55 at mile marker 126 in Lincoln just before 9 a.m.

Southbound traffic on I-55 in the area was being diverted Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police said the delay was expected to last four to five hours after the crash.