WENTZVILLE — A woman killed while walking for help after she had car trouble near I-70 in Wentzville last week was struck by a St. Charles County snow plow, police said Tuesday.
Nadia Nascimento, 33, of the St. Charles area, was found lying in the roadway of East Pitman Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. She died an hour later at a hospital.
A week later, Wentzville police released a statement that they now believe Nascimento was struck by a snow plow owned by the St. Charles County Highway Department. Police investigators reviewed nearby surveillance video and eventually found markings on a plow that indicated it hit Nascimento, according to the department.
Police believe the driver was unaware he had struck Nascimento, and the department called the death a tragic accident in a statement Tuesday.
This case was forwarded to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, but no criminal charges had been filed Tuesday.
Police said last week Nascimento pulled over on Pitman Avenue because of car trouble that appeared to be related to a tire. A man in the car with her tended to the vehicle, and she began walking east toward a service station when she was struck, police said.
Because of icy conditions, police had diverted motorists to service roads like Pitman Avenue and briefly closed the interstate to give crews time to throw down salt. It was dark and the area is a two-lane road with a narrow shoulder, police said.
Kym Meyers, a close friend and nursing-school classmate, told KTVI that Nascimento was a hard-working nurse who talked constantly about her beloved three daughters.
She worked at The Landing, a senior living center in O'Fallon, Missouri, according to her Facebook profile.
“Her beauty on the outside was a 10 and her beauty on the inside was a million,” Meyer told KTVI. “She will be sorely missed.”
Friends of Nascimento have set up a Gofundme to raise money for the daughters and to help pay for funeral expenses.
St. Charles County released a statement Tuesday in response to the death saying the county was "extremely saddened by the tragic death," and referred all other questions to police.