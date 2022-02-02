Snow, sleet, slush arrive in St. Louis area, businesses, government offices close

Here are the highlights today as a snowstorm moves through the St. Louis region.

10:45 a.m. St. Louis County COVID-19 testing sites and labs were closed through Thursday in response to winter weather, county executive Sam Page said.

Health department workers were set to help people reschedule appointments in the coming days.

10:30 a.m. Businesses across the St. Louis region, including restaurants, book stores, gun ranges, vet clinics and credit unions announced closures Wednesday.

SSM Medical Group offices announced on Facebook they would close until at least noon as snow fell and roads remained icy into mid-morning.

Grocery chain Dierbergs also announced it would close early at 6 p.m. Wednesday and would open late at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Other area agencies, including St. Louis and St. Louis County public libraries and several area schools and districts also closed because of weather.

10:07 a.m.: Big difference in snowfall totals.

As the numbers roll in to the National Weather Service office, some of the bigger totals look to be in Pike County with 8 inches, and Quincy with 7.

People elsewhere in the region wandered outside with yardsticks and submitted their own (albeit unofficial) numbers : 4 inches in O'Fallon, Missouri; 2 inches in Franklin County; 3 inches near Wentzville.

The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring collects those readings and expects to release its own updated numbers later in the day.

The precipitation north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois is mainly snow, the Weather Service said about 10 a.m. Wednesday. To the south, there is a mixture of sleet and free rain.

Round #2 hits tonight, the forecasters warn.

8:50 a.m.: Sleet and snow have been accumulating in the St. Louis region, more in areas to the north and west.

Meteorologist Lydia Jaja with the National Weather Service said measurements show just two-tenths of an inch in parts of St. Louis County. But areas in St. Charles County got 1.5 inches of snow, she said.

Snow is still falling. Madison County is seeing heavy sleet and large snowflakes.

Expect a lull later in the afternoon, Jaja said. Then the heaviest snow should be unleashed later Wednesday night into Thursday.

8:30 a.m.: Traffic was reduced to one lane on eastbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis after a tractor-trailer crashed into the Nebraska Avenue overpass.

7:54 a.m.: Slow going on slippery roads, as police are practically begging people to stay home if they can.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has been called to 17 crashes and 43 stranded motorists in the Troop C region of 11 counties, which seems low for a nasty weather day. The patrol said it's a good sign.

"We've had a couple of slide-offs but, for the most part, there are no problem areas," said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.

Cars were moving and able to get by a crash scene on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue, Thompson added.

7 a.m.: The Missouri Department of Transportation says roads are mostly covered.

6:42 a.m.: Big snowflakes are being spotted in downtown St. Louis.

MetroLink is not operating between some stations because of ice.

It's Groundhog Day, and about this time in Pennsylvania, the folks in Gobbler's Knob report that Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

6 a.m.: Roads north of Interstate 44 in the St. Louis area covered by sleet.

The transition from freezing rain to sleet began about 4 a.m.

Police reported some single-vehicle crashes, mostly minor.

Road crews are working 12-hour shifts. They're short-staffed. Missouri is down 400 snowplow operators.

Rain has switched to a wintry mix, and meteorologist Ben Herzog said there is quite a bit of sleet and snow mostly in western portions of the metro area, in St. Charles and western St. Louis County.

Herzog said the wintry mix will linger into the afternoon. However, in the afternoon the precipitation, he said, might cut off for several hours.

"Don't let that lull fool you this afternoon," Herzog said.

The storm should pick up again late Wednesday night and overnight Thursday. That's when the heaviest snow is expected, he said.

The total snowfall over the two days is expected to be 7 to 11 inches across the metro region.

Crews began treating the roads around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Around 4 a.m. Wednesday though the sleet "came in pretty heavy," said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation's St. Louis district.

Now the crews are trying to plow as roads north of I-44 are covered by sleet. Thompson, the patrol corporal, was glad schools were closed, meaning less traffic on the roads.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

