Snow, sleet, slush arrive in St. Louis area; government offices, businesses close

Snow plow operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation stop to clear the windshield of a truck on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, on Scheutz Road in St. Louis County after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area.
Ellie Harrison pulls her kids Thomas Evans, 8, Peter Evans (top), 5, through the snow along Flora Place in St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. "I feel like we have to have one really good snow every year to make it feel like we had a successful winter, so I've kind of been looking forward to this" said Harrison. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A motorist traveling westbound on Dorsett Rd. encounters a deer crossing it on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Maryland Heights after an overnight wintry mix of snowfall and ice hampered the St. Louis area. Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Matt Seggerman gets an early start on removing snow from his driveway with a snow blower on Douglas Fir Drive in St. Charles County on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Photo by Gary Hairlson, ghairlson@post-dispatch.com
Gary Hairlson
St. Louis firefighters roll up their hoses after putting out a fire in an occupied apartment complex in the 800 block of Gustav Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. No one was injured in the one-alarm fire. A second alarm was called for as fire began to come through the roof but the second alarm was cancelled when the fire was brought under control a short time later. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Here are the highlights today as a snowstorm moves through the St. Louis region.
2:20 p.m. All government offices for St. Louis, St. Louis County and Franklin County will remain closed through Thursday, the local governments have announced. St. Charles County and Jefferson County offices were closed Wednesday, but had not yet announced a Thursday closure.
10:45 a.m. St. Louis County COVID-19 testing sites and labs will be closed through Thursday in response to winter weather, county executive Sam Page said.
Health department workers were set to help people reschedule appointments in the coming days.
10:30 a.m. Businesses across the St. Louis region, including restaurants, book stores, gun ranges, vet clinics and credit unions announced closures Wednesday.
SSM Medical Group offices announced on Facebook they would close until at least noon as snow fell and roads remained icy into mid-morning.
Grocery chain Dierbergs also announced it would close early at 6 p.m. Wednesday and would open late at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Other area agencies, including St. Louis and St. Louis County public libraries and several area schools and districts also closed because of weather.
10:07 a.m.: Big difference in snowfall totals.
As the numbers roll in to the National Weather Service office, some of the bigger totals look to be in Pike County with 8 inches, and Quincy with 7.
People elsewhere in the region wandered outside with yardsticks and submitted their own (albeit unofficial) numbers : 4 inches in O'Fallon, Missouri; 2 inches in Franklin County; 3 inches near Wentzville.
The National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring collects those readings and expects to release its own updated numbers later in the day.
The precipitation north of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois is mainly snow, the Weather Service said about 10 a.m. Wednesday. To the south, there is a mixture of sleet and free rain.
Round #2 hits tonight, the forecasters warn.
8:50 a.m.: Sleet and snow have been accumulating in the St. Louis region, more in areas to the north and west.
Meteorologist Lydia Jaja with the National Weather Service said measurements show just two-tenths of an inch in parts of St. Louis County. But areas in St. Charles County got 1.5 inches of snow, she said.
Snow is still falling. Madison County is seeing heavy sleet and large snowflakes.
Expect a lull later in the afternoon, Jaja said. Then the heaviest snow should be unleashed later Wednesday night into Thursday.
8:30 a.m.: Traffic was reduced to one lane on eastbound Interstate 44 in St. Louis after a tractor-trailer crashed into the Nebraska Avenue overpass.
7:54 a.m.: Slow going on slippery roads, as police are practically begging people to stay home if they can.
The Missouri Highway Patrol has been called to 17 crashes and 43 stranded motorists in the Troop C region of 11 counties, which seems low for a nasty weather day. The patrol said it's a good sign.
"We've had a couple of slide-offs but, for the most part, there are no problem areas," said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson.
Cars were moving and able to get by a crash scene on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue, Thompson added.
7 a.m.: The Missouri Department of Transportation says roads are mostly covered.
Road conditions in the area are showing mostly covered. Crews have been out since 7 p.m., started putting down treatment as rain started to freeze. Check conditions at: https://t.co/lo5ecbJmuD. If you must travel, please slow down, put down your phone and be prepared. pic.twitter.com/8KlmrtXPSe
6:42 a.m.: Big snowflakes are being spotted in downtown St. Louis.
MetroLink is not operating between some stations because of ice.
Service Update: MetroLink is not operating between Lambert Airport and UMSL South Stations in Missouri, and not operating between 5th & Missouri and Shiloh-Scott Stations in Illinois. Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus, delays of up to 60 minutes possible in these areas.
Crews began treating the roads around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Around 4 a.m. Wednesday though the sleet "came in pretty heavy," said Bob Becker, district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation's St. Louis district.
Now the crews are trying to plow as roads north of I-44 are covered by sleet. Thompson, the patrol corporal, was glad schools were closed, meaning less traffic on the roads.
