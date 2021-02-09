Snowfall makes for slippery morning commute across St. Louis metro

ST. LOUIS — Light snow overnight and some icy patches across the St. Louis metro made for a slippery morning commute Tuesday morning.

Police reported several crashes, road closures and cars in ditches -- but, so far, none of the crashes resulted in serious injuries.

The National Weather Service said Lambert airport reported more than a half inch of snow in the last 24 hours. Other areas reported slightly more, such as seven-tenths of an inch in Cottleville and St. Charles; and eight-tenths of an inch near Wood River and Red Bud in Illinois.

There also was a thin glaze of ice from freezing drizzle Monday night.

Forecasters said Tuesday will be mainly a dry day across the region, with continued cloudy skies and a high of 21 degrees. However, another storm system is expected to move across the area with a slight chance of snow Tuesday night.

St. Louis is heading into an extremely cold weekend. Friday's high 17, Friday night low 3, Saturday high 13 and low of zero. Windchills on Friday night in the metro area could drop to -10 to -15.

"We're getting close to near record by this weekend," said Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.