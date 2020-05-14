'So full of life:' Family remembers 13-year-old boy killed in O'Fallon, Mo., shooting

Fielder-Smith said she was told by police that the shooter said he did not realize the gun was loaded when he shot Owen.

"It was careless and he should have known better," Fielder-Smith said. "But I know this young man will have to live with this for the rest of his life to be able to accept what he has done."

Owen had eight siblings, all sisters, two of whom often lived with Fielder-Smith, the mother of Owen's father who is incarcerated..

"I love my Owie, Owie until the moon and back," the grandmother said through tears Thursday. "He would sit with me in my recliner and rest his head on me."

Owen, who turned 13 in April, was beginning to act more like a teenager with a daredevil streak that made him love trying daring tricks on his skateboard or mini Honda motorcycle, his grandmother said.

He also had a mischievous side, like the time on a trip to Florida he carved his name into the seats of the 2013 Kia Sorento that Fielder-Smith and her husband had just bought.

"We still have that car and his name is still there on the seat," Fielder-Smith said laughing.

But Owen also had a gentle and caring side he would show to his family and many friends, Fielder-Smith said.