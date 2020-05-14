'So full of life:' Family remembers 13-year-old boy killed in O'Fallon, Mo., shooting

UPDATED at 1:45 p.m. Thursday with comments from the family of the shooting victim.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Owen Fielder, a 13-year-old boy who was shot by a 16-year-old in O'Fallon last weekend, has died from his injuries, police announced Thursday.
O'Fallon police said they were called about 2 p.m. Saturday to a mobile home park where officers found Owen inside a friend's residence in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive with at least one gunshot wound.
Owen died of his injuries Tuesday. He was a sixth-grader at Woodridge Middle School in High Ridge, according to his mother, Stephanie Fielder. Owen had attended Fort Zumwalt Dardenne Elementary School in O'Fallon through the fifth grade.
"Owen was very loved," his mother said. "He made friends everywhere he went. He was energetic, he was funny and caring, and so full of life."
Owen spent much of his childhood living in the O'Fallon home of his grandmother Rita Fielder-Smith and her husband Gary Smith, who he called Gammi and Paw-Paw.
He was at a friend's house in the mobile home park across the street from his grandmother's subdivision when he was shot. Detectives interviewed the 16-year-old boy they say shot Owen, who family members said was an acquaintance, but not a close friend of Owen's. The shooter is now in the custody of juvenile authorities and charges are being sought in the case, police said.
Fielder-Smith said she was told by police that the shooter said he did not realize the gun was loaded when he shot Owen.
"It was careless and he should have known better," Fielder-Smith said. "But I know this young man will have to live with this for the rest of his life to be able to accept what he has done."
Owen had eight siblings, all sisters, two of whom often lived with Fielder-Smith, the mother of Owen's father who is incarcerated..
"I love my Owie, Owie until the moon and back," the grandmother said through tears Thursday. "He would sit with me in my recliner and rest his head on me."
Owen, who turned 13 in April, was beginning to act more like a teenager with a daredevil streak that made him love trying daring tricks on his skateboard or mini Honda motorcycle, his grandmother said.
He also had a mischievous side, like the time on a trip to Florida he carved his name into the seats of the 2013 Kia Sorento that Fielder-Smith and her husband had just bought.
"We still have that car and his name is still there on the seat," Fielder-Smith said laughing.
But Owen also had a gentle and caring side he would show to his family and many friends, Fielder-Smith said.
"One day last year, I come home and there's a duck in his dresser," she said. "Well I couldn't believe it. He wanted to take care of it."
Both the teen's mother and grandmother said Owen donated his organs to five others, including a 1-year-old girl who received his liver and a 10-year-old boy who would get his heart.
"He had such a big heart," Fielder-Smith said. "And now another little boy can have it."
Fielder-Smith said on Thursday she was going out to buy a Nike or Champion sweatshirt, Owen's favorite clothes, for her 13-year-old grandson to be buried in.
Funeral plans have not been finalized, but the family is planning a balloon release 3 p.m. in the soccer fields at Civic Park in O'Fallon in honor of Owen.
