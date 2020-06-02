Social media users participating in #BlackOutTuesday to protest police violence

Wondering why your Instagram feed is turning black?

Many social media users are posting a black image, with no text, to show solidarity with protests against police violence.

Some users just posted a black image, others used the caption to describe their feelings, adding the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

The movement also included broadcasters, music streaming companies and celebrities.

The move comes after days of protests following the arrest last week of a Minneapolis police officer on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges for his role in the death of the 46-year-old George Floyd.

Local posts include:

ViacomCBS Inc said it will be on "on pause" for #BlackOutTuesday to reflect on recent events and to shift focus from "building business to building community."

The company on Monday had its channels, including CBS News, MTV and Comedy Central, transmit 8 minutes and 46 seconds of breathing sounds with the words "I can't breathe," denouncing the incident last week that sparked protests across America.

Celebrities including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner all went dark on social media to acknowledge Floyd's death.