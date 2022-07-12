Softball team to honor Parkway West student killed in boating accident

A 15-year-old girl and rising star softball player was killed in a boating accident Sunday at Table Rock Lake.

Kendall Johnson was killed when she was struck by a pontoon boat while swimming in the southwest Missouri lake. Kendall would have been a sophomore in the fall at Parkway West High School.

Despite being just 15, Kendall played on an 18-and-under select travel softball team, the St. Louis Heat 04, as a catcher, first baseman and outfielder.

The team will play a national tournament this weekend in Florida in her honor. They had new uniforms made this week to be green, Kendall's favorite color, for the national tournament.

"She always kept the team up," said a team parent, Dena Kraus. "She had a warm heart."

Kendall also played on the Parkway West High School softball team and last year as a freshman was named first team all-conference, first team all-district and first team all-region. She was listed as a first baseman who hit .360.

Kendall would have graduated with the class of 2025. The school's softball team mourned Kendall in a social media post.

Kendall was an elite hockey player as well, Kraus said. Before joining the St. Louis Heat 04 team, she spent years with the St. Louis Chaos softball club.

Parkway West's principal John McCabe wrote a letter Monday to the school community announcing Kendall's death. District mental health counselors are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to help her classmates cope.

The accident happened about 4:15 p.m. at Table Rock Lake. A 62-year-old man from O’Fallon, Missouri, was driving the boat, a 2022 Regency Tri-Toon.

The boat operator had just dropped off Kendall and six other kids at Breezy Point, an area of the lake popular with young people, said Trooper Sam Carpenter, of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The boat then hit Kendall and a 16-year-old boy, who suffered minor injuries, police said.

“We’re unsure why he drove back over the area where he had just dropped them off,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter would not say if the girl was related to the man.

After hitting the teens, the boat then struck a rock bluff, the patrol said.

Taney County coroner Tony Mullen, who pronounced her dead at the scene, said she died of traumatic injury.

Carpenter said the boat operator was initially taken into custody on suspicion of boating while intoxicated but was released, Carpenter said.

“He was put through field sobriety testing, and he agreed to a breathalyzer,” Carpenter said. “We performed all the tests, and he was under the legal limit” of .08%.

The injured boy was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Branson. Neither Kendall nor the boy was wearing a life jacket, authorities said.

Carpenter said he doesn’t know if the boat operator was issued any citations for the operation of the boat.