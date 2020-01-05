Soldiers Memorial vandalized overnight in downtown St. Louis

The Soldiers Memorial in downtown St. Louis was vandalized overnight, officials said Sunday — with spray-painted graffiti staining its stately facade in multiple places, and reading, "No war."

A Post-Dispatch photographer counted four parts of the memorial's exterior that were defaced — not far from some surveillance cameras.

The Missouri Historical Society said that the vandalism was discovered Sunday morning and occurred overnight. Police were notified of the incident.

"We are saddened that anyone would deface a memorial to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for their country," said Leigh Walters, the organization's director of marketing and communications, in a statement.

The memorial first opened in 1938, and was built in honor of World War I soldiers. The structure reopened in 2018, after a two-year, $30 million renovation that significantly expanded the building's exhibit space.