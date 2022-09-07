Some charges dismissed for man accused of gunfire outside Normandy football game

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis man accused of firing a gun at a fight following a high school football game last month had some of his charges dropped this week after further review of evidence.

Carlton Gunn, 42, was accused of firing a gun during a fight after Normandy High School’s football opener on Aug. 27. The dropped charges were felony and misdemeanor unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Charges initially filed by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the shell casings found at the shooting were “consistent with” Gunn’s weapon. However, ballistic tests on Gunn’s weapon and shell casings at the high school contradicted that claim, said Gunn’s attorney, Raphael Morris.

A video, recorded by a witness, that Morris submitted as evidence also shows Gunn holding an umbrella at the time shots can be heard.

Both of those pieces of evidence, Morris said, show Gunn was not the shooter.

A spokesperson for County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said the charges were dropped after the review of ballistics evidence that was presented after the charges had been filed.

Gunn is still charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors argue that after shots were fired, police ordered Gunn to stop but he ran to a vehicle and took off, igniting a police chase that ended in Charlack with his arrest.

“At the time of the shooting Mr. Gunn was not holding a firearm, and the firearm that he was in possession of ballistically did not match the casings found at the scene,” Morris said Tuesday. “I’m glad that the prosecutor’s office took the time to review new evidence and dismiss the charges that relate to him firing a weapon.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

The dropped charges caused Gunn’s bond to be decreased from $250,000 to $10,000, and he is no longer in jail, Morris said Tuesday.

His next court date is Oct. 25.