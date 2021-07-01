Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF as feds assess impact of new gun law

“I am confident we will work through this,” she added.

A spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, which provided the emails to The Star in response to a public records request, did not respond when asked if the department would stop assisting in federal gun investigations.

“The St. Charles County Police Department will continue to serve and protect the community,” she said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice declined to comment.

Chilling effect?

The law’s sponsor, Rep. Jered Taylor, said he didn’t see any reason why local police would need to withdraw from federal agency partnerships, unless Congress passes further measures pushed by the Biden administration such as magazine restrictions or an assault rifles ban.

“Law enforcement is still going to be able to work with federal partners, after working months and months with law enforcement across the state to make sure we had a bill that not only protect Second Amendment rights but make sure law enforcement is still able to do their job,” he said.