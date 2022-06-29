Some St. Louis-area Verizon users hear screeching noise when calling 911

ST. LOUIS — Some Verizon cellular users calling 911 are unable to get through, hearing only a screeching noise, according to St. Louis County public safety officials.

Callers experiencing the problem should hang up and wait for a call back from 911 dispatchers, said St. Louis County Police Sgt. Tracy Panus.

The screeching results in both the caller and dispatcher hearing the noise before the call is dropped, Panus wrote in an email.

The problem was first reported June 22 and appears to be affecting some Verizon users across the entire St. Louis region.

Callers trying to reach St. Louis County police should wait for a call back or may call the non-emergency line at 636-529-8210.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

