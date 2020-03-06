Somebody spilled the beans: Soybeans stop some traffic on Highway 40 in St. Louis

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Friday with the opening of one eastbound lane.

ST. LOUIS — A tractor-trailer hauling soybeans toppled on eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Louis on Friday morning, leaving a mix of beans and diesel fuel spread across the road.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. west of Market Street. Eastbound lanes of Highway 40 were closed at the crash site. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Vandeventer Avenue for about four hours.

One eastbound lane was reopened about 10 a.m., but two lanes remained closed, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

To check updates on road closures, go to this site.

Police initially reported it as an injury crash, but arriving EMS crews said no one had been hurt.