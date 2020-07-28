Someone at St. Louis park fires shots in direction of officers at traffic stop

ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis police officers escaped injury Monday night when someone fired shots in their direction during a traffic stop north of downtown, authorities said.

Bullets, however, did hit a passing car. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old man, was not injured.

The three officers were speaking with the driver of a vehicle they stopped near North 14th and Biddle streets about 10:40 p.m. Monday. Suddenly, someone at Loretta Hall Park fired shots in the direction of the officers, police said.

Bullets hit a car that was driving on Carr Street, approaching North 14th Street. The driver flagged down officers to let them know.

No one was hurt, police said. The male officers were ages 37, 33 and 31.

Police have no suspects.