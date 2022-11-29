Son charged with killing father in Hazelwood apartment

HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood man was charged Sunday with killing his father inside their shared apartment.

John Darnell Lee, 40, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his father, John Whitney, 65.

Hazelwood police were called to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. at the Hazelcrest complex in the 7500 block of Hazelcrest Drive.

Officers found Whitney in his apartment with a gunshot wound. He was able to speak and told investigators he was taking his dog for a walk outside his apartment building when he was shot by someone he didn't know, according to a Hazelwood police statement.

Whitney died Sunday at a hospital.

A woman who witnessed the shooting later told officers Lee shot his father inside the condo, charging documents say. Her account matched evidence at the scene, according to charges.

Lee admitted to the shooting in an interview with police, charges allege.

Lee was denied bail Sunday.