Son charged with killing mother in Northwoods home

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Thursday charged a 22-year-old man with his mother's shooting death earlier this week in Northwoods, a city in north St. Louis County.

Tony Martin Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Christy Martin, 50.

Police said Tony Martin was carrying a gun around the home in the 4500 block of Edgewood Boulevard on Wednesday when he and his mother began to argue while she was putting groceries away. When she touched his arm so he would turn around, he shot her once in the chest, according to the probable cause statement. 

Tony Martin Jr.

Tony Martin Jr.

Officers said Christy Martin was dead when they arrived at the house. They said they found the gun, one shell casing and one bullet.

Tony Martin is in jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, police said.

