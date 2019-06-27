ST. LOUIS — The two men killed Saturday in what police described as a murder-suicide have been identified.
The dead men are Isiah Merchant, 23, and his father, Michael Merchant, 54, police said Thursday.
Their bodies were found by police at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday in a two-story brick home in the 2900 block of North Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
Isiah Merchant shot his father in the head before fatally shooting himself, police said.
Police records listed both men as living in the block where their bodies were found Saturday.
A day after the shooting, a 15-year-old boy was also shot less than half a mile away in the Kingsway East neighborhood. The boy died from his injuries Wednesday.
So far this year, there have been three homicides in Kingsway East, which covers about half a square mile in north St. Louis. There were four homicides in the neighborhood in 2018.
As of Thursday, there have been 90 homicides in the city so far in 2019, up from 83 this time last year.