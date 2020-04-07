Son of man fatally shot by St. Louis police in 2017 sues

ST. LOUIS — The son of a man fatally shot by police during a search in 2017 has sued, claiming that police shot an unarmed, ailing man in his bed.
Don Ray Clark Jr.’s wrongful death lawsuit was originally filed in St. Louis Circuit Court in February. A lawyer is seeking to move it to federal court, and filed a motion to dismiss the suit in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Monday.
Police used a ram to break open Don Ray Clark Sr.’s front door on the night of Feb. 21, 2017, then tossed in a “flash-bang” device before shooting and killing his 63-year-old father, the suit said.
Clark Sr. was in bed and unarmed when shot, according to the suit. He was suffering from diabetes, poor eyesight and hearing, and walked with a cane. Police never identified themselves or gave Clark Sr. any commands, the suit alleges.
Police at the time of the shooting said they came under fire while serving a search warrant on the house, at 4023 California Avenue in St. Louis. They said that they found two handguns as well as heroin, marijuana and the painkiller hydrocodone.
Police sought a “no knock” for Clark's house and one other, saying they believed they would face “armed, violent drug dealers,” the search warrant affidavits said.
In the affidavit, Detective Thomas Strode said Clark was involved in selling marijuana and had prior arrests for unlawful use of a weapon, felonious restraint, assault and peace disturbance. It did not mention how many of the arrests resulted in convictions.
After the shooting, Clark Jr. disputed the police version of events and told the Post-Dispatch that his father was an Army veteran who used to own a security business in Hanley Hills and had no criminal record.
The lawsuit names Strode, the city and unnamed officers who participated in the raid as defendants.
