Son of Sweetie Pie’s owner to be held in jail until trial in murder-for-hire case

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Friday ordered a former star on the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality television show held in jail instead of sending him home to his mother.

James Timothy “Tim” Norman faces a possible penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted of the murder-for-hire conspiracy charge, U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette Baker wrote in her order, and thus has incentive to flee if released before trial.

Baker also cited the strength of the evidence against Norman. A St. Louis police detective testified in a co-defendant's case that Norman enlisted the help of that co-defendant, Terica Taneisha Ellis, to lure Andre Montgomery Jr., grandson of Robbie Montgomery, to the place where he was fatally shot in St. Louis in 2016.

Baker's order also mentions Norman's 1997 convictions on three criminal cases involving assault, robbery and kidnapping and his potential to be a danger to the community.

Norman's lawyers asked that he be released to live with his mother, owner of the Sweetie Pie’s restaurants in the St. Louis area.

