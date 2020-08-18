Son of Sweetie Pie's owner charged in murder-for-hire plot that killed owner's grandson

In the day's leading up to Montgomery's death, Norman flew to St. Louis from his home in Los Angeles, and Ellis traveled to St. Louis from her home in Memphis, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

On the day of the murder, Ellis used a temporary phone to determine Montgomery's location, then she immediately placed a call to Norman, prosecutors say.

Ellis' phone location placed her near Montgomery at the time of his death, according to the complaint. Immediately following the murder, Ellis placed another call, then began traveling back to Memphis.

Ellis later deposited more than $9,000 in cash into various bank accounts, prosecutors say. A week after the killing, Norman contacted the life insurance company in an attempt to collect on his nephew's policy.

Ellis was charged in July with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death.