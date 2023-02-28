ST. LOUIS — The proudest day of Richard Boyd Sr.'s life came 19 years ago when his son, Richard Jr., was born on his father's birthday.

A close second came just three weeks ago when the son was hired on with his union construction crew, and father and son got to work side by side.

Boyd Sr., 49, last talked to Boyd Jr. on Saturday night. The teen was planning to head out with friends. Boyd Sr. told him to be careful, like he always does.

Hours later, the SUV carrying Boyd Jr. and seven others was hit by a driver who ran a red light. The driver smashed into the SUV and sent it careening off an overpass in the city's Midtown neighborhood. Boyd Jr. and three others were killed.

St. Louis police on Tuesday identified all four: Boyd Jr., Anthony Robinson, 19, of Jennings, Bryanna Dentman-Johnson, 18, of Vinita Park, and Corntrail McKinley, 20, of St. Louis. The driver who hit their SUV just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday fled the scene. Police have not found the driver.

"It’s not going to be the same without my boy," Boyd Sr. said. "It just hurts right now. I have to just keep him in my heart."

Boyd, Robinson and McKinley were all graduates of St. Louis Public Schools. Robinson and McKinley attended Vashon, and Boyd attended Carnahan.

Dentman-Johnson was a current student at KIPP St. Louis.

Two of the four others wounded in the crash, including McKinley's brother Courtney McKinley, 19, also graduated from Vashon. A third injured person is a current Vashon student.

"Our hearts go out to the families involved, and to the students and staff who are closest to these young people," SLPS said in a statement. "Our district trauma team has been engaged, and counselors have been on hand to speak with staff and students who have been touched by this tragedy."

'A wonderful life'

Boyd Jr. was an older brother to two sisters, 17, and 12, in a tight-knit family that loved to go roller skating and eat dinner at Kobe Steakhouse, his father said.

After graduating from Carnahan, he worked the past two years with Action St. Louis, a progressive advocacy group, to register people to vote. He joined the organization with his longtime best friend.

"They became like brothers," Boyd Sr. said. "And they were working together ever since."

Registering people to vote takes people skills. And Boyd Jr. had them, just like his father.

"He could go up and talk to anybody," Boyd Sr. said. "Everybody who came across him had nothing but good things to say about him."

Boyd Jr. added a second job three weeks ago when he was hired to a union construction job with his father on a crew working for Concrete Strategies, the concrete construction arm of design-build firm ClayCo. Boyd Sr., a member of Laborers Local 110 for two decades, had long instilled in his son appreciation and pride for a union job.

"It was an honor to not only be there for my son and help him get a good job, but to work side by side with him," Boyd Sr. said.

A coworker helped the family launch a GoFundMe for burial costs and other expenses.

Boyd Jr. also volunteered helping his dad as an assistant coach for B-Mack Basketball team, part of a local community organization named All4Kids, Boyd Sr. said.

The teen traveled across the U.S. with Action St. Louis and All4Kids, including visits to Miami and Baltimore, Boyd Sr. said.

"Nineteen years is a short life, but it was a wonderful life," Boyd Sr. said.

One of Boyd Jr.'s sisters is a senior at Carnahan and is set to graduate this spring.

"It's really hard on her because she wanted her brother to be there with her," Boyd Sr. said. "They were like best friends."

Boyd Jr. lived with his parents and sisters and dreamed of owning his own house and starting a family, his father said.

Father and son shared many birthday dinners at steakhouses. Last spring, they went to Chicago. Most birthdays, his father said, would be spent doing whatever Boyd Jr. wanted to do.

"If you asked me, 'What do you want for your birthday?' I would have said 'I got it already — my son,'" he said. "That fact that we're just together — that was the most important thing."