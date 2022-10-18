Son stabbed father, hid body behind shed at their Breckenridge Hills home, charges say

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — A Breckenridge Hills man is accused of stabbing and killing his father Sunday before hiding the body behind a shed near their home.

Brandon R. Ramos, 31, was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of his father, Bazan Garcia, 57.

Breckenridge Hills police Capt. Mitch Armer said investigators believe Ramos and his father got into an argument over money Sunday that ended with the son stabbing his father in their shared home.

The house is in the 3200 block of Edmundson Road.

Within about four hours, other family members returned home and called 911 when they could not locate Garcia, Armer said.

When Breckenridge Hills officers arrived, Ramos acted erratically and told them they should take him to either jail or a hospital, Armer said.

Officers then handcuffed Ramos at the house before family members discovered his father's body with stab wounds behind a shed on the property, Armer said.

Officers searched the home and found a bloody mop and smelled a strong scent of vinegar inside the house, charging documents say.

Police also found what appeared to be blood on the bottom of Ramos' shoe, court documents allege.

Ramos is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. He was denied bail Monday.