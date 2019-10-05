Police say a man injured his mother and threw a knife toward officers during an attack Friday night at a home in Wentzville, leading to an hours-long standoff.
Christopher M. Cook, 24, was charged Saturday with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Wentzville police were called at 6:19 p.m. to the home in the 1800 block of Hackmann Hollow Drive in response to a report of a domestic dispute. Officers found a woman who had been stabbed but was able to seek safety, police said. She was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.
The suspect threw a knife toward officers, police said, causing officers to fire several shots. The suspect retreated into the home, and officers called the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team.
The team took the suspect into custody at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.