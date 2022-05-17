Sonar equipment used in grid search of Missouri River for missing Ballwin man

Searchers using sonar equipment were back on the Missouri River again Tuesday, searching for a man who has been missing since his canoe capsized on Sunday.

The Missouri Highway Patrol's Cpl. Dallas Thompson said crews are conducting a grid search between the Weldon Spring boat launch in St. Charles County and the Howell Island Conservation Area.

Two men were in a canoe that capsized about 8:15 p.m. Sunday around Howell Island, near Chesterfield. One man swam to shore on his own. His friend is missing. Thompson said neither man in the canoe wore a life jacket.

Police have not released the name of the missing man, but his friends said he is Caleb Gage.

Gage is in his early 30s and from the Ballwin area. He has a 4-year-old daughter. Some of his relatives were driving from Texas to help search, said a friend, Andrea Voskuil. His friends are spreading the word among fishing, hiking and boating groups too, to gather more people to search the riverbanks.

The two men on Sunday apparently put their canoe in at Howell Island, where there is a low water dam with "a lot of current going across it," Thompson said. "They got caught in the current and the rapids coming across that dam, and that is what caused it to capsize."

Authorities spent more than an hour Sunday night looking for the man, then spent several hours searching on Monday. They went up and down the banks. Thompson said authorities have isolated their search to the area near Howell Island.

"They were pretty confident, just the way the current is and the eddies, the water swirling, that he's probably in that general area," Thompson said Tuesday morning.

Thompson said the searchers are involved in a recovery mission at this point. A dive team is on standby but not going into the water unless sonar finds something that needs a closer look, Thompson said.

"The Missouri River is too dangerous there to put divers in," Thompson added. "A lot of under tow."

