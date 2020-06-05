Sons and their spouses drained accounts and seized St. Louis home, car belonging to parents, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two Jefferson County brothers are accused along with their wives of emptying the bank and retirement accounts of the brothers' parents and taking possession of their home and car after the parents moved into an assisted living facility.

Michael Woods, 41, and his wife Michelle Woods, 42, are charged with felony counts of financial exploitation along with Stephen Woods, 44, and his wife Rebecca Woods, 41.

The brothers' parents, 69 and 70 years old, moved into a residential care center in Affton and the charges allege the brothers and their wives seized and sold off the parents' St. Louis home and vehicle, and drained their accounts by writing checks to themselves and using their credit cards.

The seizure of the assets, totaling more than $300,000, occurred from July 2017 to August 2018, charging documents say.

Michael and Michelle Woods, who live in the 2300 block of Castlegate Drive, were released from jail after posting $1,500, or 10 percent, of a $15,000 bail, court records show. Bail for Stephen and Rebecca Woods, who live in the 2700 block of Kings Crossing Drive, was set at $25,000 cash.

A lawyer for Michael and Michelle Woods declined to comment on the charges Friday. An attorney for Stephen and Rebecca Woods could not be reached for comment.

