Soulard bar owner charged with murder in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a June 5 homicide in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood.

Joshua M. Lundak, 39, of the 2400 block of South Jefferson Avenue, was charged June 10 in a deadly shooting five days earlier in an alley next to Lundak's commercial building in the 2400 block of Indiana Avenue, charges say. Video shows Lundak driving down an alley about 8:25 a.m. and stopping when Jeffrey Amick approaches Lundak's vehicle.

After the two men exchange words, Amick threw an object at Lundak's building, charges say. Lundak got out of his vehicle, used his driver's side door as cover and fired several shots at Amick, forcing him to fall to the ground.

Lundak went into his building, retrieved a shotgun and returned to shoot Amick, who was unarmed and on the ground, charges said. Surveillance video recorded the shooting.

"Lundak then walks back to his building, turns around and notices the defendant is still not dead, so he walks back and shoots the victim again," Officer Rebecca Andrews wrote in a probable cause statement.