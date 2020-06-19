Soulard bar owner charged with murder in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a June 5 homicide in the city's McKinley Heights neighborhood.
Joshua M. Lundak, 39, of the 2400 block of South Jefferson Avenue, was charged June 10 in a deadly shooting five days earlier in an alley next to Lundak's commercial building in the 2400 block of Indiana Avenue, charges say. Video shows Lundak driving down an alley about 8:25 a.m. and stopping when Jeffrey Amick approaches Lundak's vehicle.
After the two men exchange words, Amick threw an object at Lundak's building, charges say. Lundak got out of his vehicle, used his driver's side door as cover and fired several shots at Amick, forcing him to fall to the ground.
Lundak went into his building, retrieved a shotgun and returned to shoot Amick, who was unarmed and on the ground, charges said. Surveillance video recorded the shooting.
"Lundak then walks back to his building, turns around and notices the defendant is still not dead, so he walks back and shoots the victim again," Officer Rebecca Andrews wrote in a probable cause statement.
Amick, 42, who lived in the 2400 block of Indiana Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lundak later told an off-duty city officer he shot someone in the alley, charges say.
"I believe the defendant is a flight risk because he owns several properties and assets, including boats in the Miami area, and he told a member of the SLMPD that he will not turn himself in to speak to investigators about the shooting," Andrews said.
Court documents do not describe the nature of the dispute.
Lundak is an owner of Allen Ave Enterprises LLC, the registered name of Henry's bar in Soulard at 825 Allen Avenue, according to business records filed with the Missouri Secretary of State.
A judge ordered Lundak held without bail. He was not in custody Friday.
Lundak's lawyer Scott Rosenblum said Friday that Lundak plans to plead not guilty and that they are "looking forward to reviewing the evidence and proceeding to court."
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.