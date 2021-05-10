 Skip to main content
South African man admits stealing identity, voting in Missouri
South African man admits stealing identity, voting in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A man originally from South Africa pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday in St. Louis and admitted using someone else's identify to vote and obtain a driver's license, food stamps, disability payments and health insurance.

Eric Nyembe Casey, 72, pleaded guilty in a Zoom hearing to felony charges of stealing government funds.

Casey admitted using the driver's license, Social Security card and birth certificate of someone referred to in court only as "C.L.K." in 2006 to begin obtaining identity documents.

Casey obtained driver's licenses in Georgia and Missouri, as well as Social Security disability payments, Medicaid, food stamps and credit cards until July 2018, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry said.

He also voted in elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the C.L.K. name appears on the birth certificates of some of his children, Berry said.

Casey's crime cost various government and private entities about $109,000, Berry said. 

Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, Casey, whose name is also listed as Casey Eric Nyembe, could face 12 to 18 months in prison when sentenced in August.

