South African man who voted in Missouri gets prison, house arrest

ST. LOUIS — A man originally from South Africa who used someone else's identity to vote and obtain public services was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison and six months of house arrest and ordered to repay $76,389.

Eric Nyembe Casey, 72, pleaded guilty in May to two felony charges of stealing government funds and admitted using someone else's driver's license, Social Security card and birth certificate in 2006 to begin obtaining identity documents.

Casey would eventually obtain driver's licenses in Georgia and Missouri. He received Social Security disability payments, Medicaid and food stamps until July 2018. He obtained credit cards in the victim's name and voted in elections in 2008, 2012 and 2016. The victim's name also appears on the birth certificates of some of his children.

Both Casey's public defender, Lucille Liggett, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry recommended the sentence, with Liggett citing Casey's age and "plethora of medical issues." Under recommended federal sentencing guidelines, Casey faced 12 to 18 months in prison.

At Berry's request, U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey ordered Casey to remove the victim's name from the birth certificates of Casey's children and Casey's medical records.