South Carolina finalist withdraws as 1 of 4 candidates for St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS — Melron Kelly has removed himself from consideration as one of four finalists to be St. Louis’ next police chief.

On Sunday, WIS News in Columbia, South Carolina, reported that "after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia."

By Monday morning, the city had removed his profile from its website.

City spokesmen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kelly has been an officer for 23 years and is second in command at the Columbia police department. He's the youngest deputy chief in the department's history and during last week's candidate town hall said police should focus on identifying people who commit crimes in order to hold them accountable and “remove them from society.”

Several attempts on Sunday and Monday to reach Kelly were unsuccessful.

Kelly has been photographed with Bruce Franks, an activist and community organizer who moved into the public eye in 2014 during protests in Ferguson. The men have exchanged tweets, too.

He has written columns and spoken at police conferences emphasizing his support of community policing practices, specifically involving young people, to address violence and help police build trust with communities.

Kelly was the only candidate to appear virtually at a town hall on Tuesday night, where trauma surgeon and activist Dr. LJ Punch asked each candidate questions about their vision and qualifications.

"I want to be on the cusp of change of what's happening in St. Louis," Kelly said. "I visited St. Louis in July and I was just impressed with the city, with the hospitality. It reminds me of the southern hospitality we have here and I see the potential for change and growth and I want to be a part of that."

The deputy chief went on to say in order to reduce violent crime police need to identify the core group of people who commit the majority of crime, investigate them and “remove them from society."

"Does removing someone from society who has done an act of violence reduce violence?" Punch asked. "I'm just quoting your words."

Kelly defended the position, saying it was part of the role of law enforcement.

"It’s not a popular decision," he said. "It's not something I take pride in saying but we know there are individuals in our communities that commit the most heinous violent acts over and over. Those people, unfortunately, have to be incarcerated, or should be incarcerated, for a period of time in order to bring justice to society and their victims."

As the conversation with Kelly finished, Punch seemed to consider arguing, then held back.

"I am going to behave," Punch said. "So with that, we appreciate you chief. I think that's a wrap."

The candidates

St. Louis officials have said they will announce a new police chief by the end of the year and are now considering two out-of-state candidates and one internal candidate.

Robert Tracy has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience in New York and Chicago, and he has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, for over five years.

He touts his success in reducing crime. But he just announced he’s stepping down from his current post after the Wilmington City Council declared “no confidence” in his ability to lead the department.

Interim St. Louis police Chief Michael Sack joined the department 26 years ago and has led it for the last six months.

He’s a retired priest, advocates for data-driven policing, and was criticized following the creation of a controversial black list of officers in 2018.

Larry Boone spent more than 30 years with the Norfolk, Virginia, police department, where he served as chief for five years, and has pushed for police reform. He left Norfolk abruptly earlier this year after a news conference, which he didn't attend, announced his departure.

Boone had applied for other positions in northern Virginia during his time as Norfolk’s police chief and is also one of four finalists for the position of police chief in Cincinnati, according to local news outlets.