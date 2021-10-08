South County man charged with fleeing after hitting and killing pedestrian

ST. LOUIS — A man from south St. Louis County was charged Thursday with driving away after striking and killing one pedestrian and critically injuring another in St. Louis in February.

Shelton L. Sapp, 33, of the 4900 block of Ardeth Court, was charged Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and resisting arrest.

Tiffany Kurkjian, 48, of Millstadt, died at a hospital after being struck Feb. 26 at Arsenal Street and Lemp Avenue. A 45-year-old man identified in court documents as Ryan O'Donnell was critically injured. Police said the victims were walking north on Lemp across Arsenal when they were struck by a gray or silver 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Charges said a St. Louis police officer tried to stop Sapp's car after the crash but that Sapp sped off, ran red lights, drove into oncoming traffic and forced other vehicles to swerve out of the way.

A judge ordered Sapp held without bail.

According to court documents, Sapp's criminal history includes convictions for driving while intoxicated, drug and drug paraphernalia possession, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

