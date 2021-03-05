South County man charged with hate crime in attack on Bosnian man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from south St. Louis County was charged Thursday with using racial slurs while attacking a Bosnian man at a laundromat.
Patrick G. Schweitzer, 29, of the 2800 block of Buckfield Court, was charged with one felony count of assault motivated by discrimination.
Charges say Schweitzer began yelling and attacking the Bosnian man May 28 at the Express Coin Laundry at 3930 Ritz Center in Lemay.
The victim told police he was at the laundromat with his wife when Schweitzer asked him if he was Bosnian. Schweitzer then swore at him and used several slurs as he shoved him and punched him in the face, charges say. Other customers at the laundromat intervened. Police said the victim suffered bruising to his face.
A judge set Schweitzer's bail at $25,000. He did not have a lawyer Friday.
Schweitzer has a pending property damage case in St. Louis County and a pending Jefferson County charge of violating a protection order.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
