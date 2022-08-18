 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Grand exec: Knife fights, speeding, aggressive panhandling must stop

South Grand Blvd

South Grand Boulevard. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

ST. LOUIS — The leader of the South Grand Boulevard business district made a plea for more law enforcement Wednesday, saying issues with homelessness, drug use and reckless driving there are getting out of control. 

People are pulling knives on each other and fighting on the street, said Rachel Witt, the executive director of the area's special taxing district. Homeless people are getting aggressive and threatening visitors, she added.

She told a Tower Grove South neighborhood association meeting she's also found needles scattered on the sidewalks, and watched drivers race through red lights over and over. One killed a pedestrian crossing Grand at Juniata Street in a hit-and-run last month, she said.

"We've never have problems like this," Witt, who's been the district's executive director for 16 years, told the Post-Dispatch. "It's the worst I've seen."

She said the vacancy rate in the usually-bustling district is up around 10%. She's confident empty spaces will be filled, but she said something has to be done about safety. 

She blamed the descent on a progressive city prosecutor who has deemphasized lower-level crimes and the city government's well-publicized struggle to hire and retain police officers.

"We need more police," she said. "We need to do something to make them stay."

She acknowledged plans to bring more social workers to bear on the homelessness and drug use problems. But she said that's not going to be enough. They can't make people accept treatment, she said, and it's not right to ask them to deal with violent behavior.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

