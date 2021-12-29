South Roxana man accused of sexual assault, kidnapping over Christmas weekend

MADISON COUNTY — A South Roxana man has been accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and holding a woman against her will in his house over the Christmas weekend, police said.

Robert E. Lee, 40, was charged Wednesday by the Madison County state's attorney with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and two counts of criminal sexual assault.

The incidents reportedly took place between Friday and Sunday, South Roxana police said.

Lee's home in the 900 block of Biltmore Avenue was searched by police, and he was then taken into custody. Bail for Lee has been set at $500,000. No attorney was listed for Lee.

