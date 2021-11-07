South Roxana police launch fundraiser to help teen after house fire

SOUTH ROXANA — A Metro East police chief is asking for donations to help a teen boy after a fire destroyed the home he was living in.

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue in South Roxana, Illinois, after 9:35 p.m. Friday. The scene was cleared at midnight and everything in the home was destroyed. The house was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said.

The teen was staying there with the homeowner, who is a family friend and was not identified, and her two sons, ages 13 and 10 years old, police said.

"He was upset his varsity letter he received from football was burnt up in the fire," South Roxana police Chief Bob Coles said in a statement. "The high school student was upset over the fire but told me, 'I didn’t have much but that is all I had.'"

Coles is asking the public to donate money to a Venmo account, @mommacoles, to help the teen. Coles and his wife are overseeing donations. His wife bought $1,000 of supplies to help the teen, he said in a statement.

Coles said the teen's parents are not involved in his life.

No other details were disclosed.

