South St. Louis County man accused of raping women he met on dating apps
CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was charged Friday with multiple felonies after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted women he met on dating apps. 

Tomislav Borovic, 31, of the 2500 block of Mariner Drive in unincorporated south St. Louis County, is charged with three counts of sodomy, one count of rape and one count of possession of child pornography.

At least two women said Borovic raped them after they met on the apps Tinder and Facebook Dating. One reported the assault in 2017 but prosecutors denied charges, authorities say. The other reported being assaulted in February. 

Authorities interviewed Borovic after the most recent accusation. They searched his phone, where they say they found more than 20 images of child pornography. 

Borovic previously served jail time in a sexual misconduct case reported by a coworker. He was out on bail when the alleged 2017 rape happened. His probation in that case ended in April 2020. 

Detectives ask any other potential victims to call them at 636-529-8210.

Borovic is being held on $500,000 bond. 

