South St. Louis County man allegedly shared child pornography on Facebook

A south St. Louis County man allegedly used Facebook to share child pornography.

Court documents say Maryland Heights detectives followed up on a "cyber tip" and found a pornographic image of a toddler that Nikolai Lages had shared with others on the social-media website.

Detectives seized his phone and allegedly found other photos of children engaged in sex acts.

Lages, 18, is charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with one count of promoting child pornography, and another count of possessing it.

Warrants were issued for Lages, who lives in the 5600 block of Banez Drive in the Mehlville area, on Thursday. He was not in the St. Louis County Jail as of Saturday afternoon.