South St. Louis shooting leaves man in critical condition

ST. LOUIS — A shooting in south St. Louis on Friday left a man in critical and unstable condition, police said.

Police found the man, Caleb Chappeau, 26, of St. Louis, with a gunshot wound about 4 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Christy Boulevard. The area is on the border of the Southampton and Bevo neighborhoods.

St. Louis homicide detectives took over the investigation Friday.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.