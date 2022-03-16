Southbound I-55 at Broadway reopens after fatal crash

ST. LOUIS — A fatal crash closed southbound Interstate 55 at Broadway for more than three hours Wednesday morning.
St. Louis police said a man died at the hospital following the one-vehicle crash about 4 a.m. Wednesday.
No additional details were immediately released on the crash. The St. Louis Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating.
The Missouri Department of Transportation said the southbound highway was closed for the police investigation. The lanes reopened about 7:30 a.m.
From staff reports
