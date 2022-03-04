Southern Illinois man gets 14 years for using rape threats to get child porn

A man from southern Illinois was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison for using child rape threats to extort nude pictures and videos from other children online.

Using fake Facebook profiles, Bryan Patrick Flanagan contacted girls at random in Missouri, Tennessee, California, Texas and Pennsylvania.

Flanagan's communication began normally, but would then turn sexual. He threatened to rape a child unless the children he'd contacted sent nude pictures or videos, his plea says.

In court documents, prosecutors said Flanagan targeted 51 victims in February and March of 2020 and has admitted making harassing phone calls to women and girls for 19 years.

At the time of his arrest on the federal charges, Flanagan was on probation for a 2018 conviction in Marion County, Illinois, for making harassing and obscene communications.

Flanagan, 34, of Centralia, pleaded guilty in September to two counts of distributing child porn and five counts of interstate communications with intent to extort.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 16 and could face roughly 15 to 20 years under federal sentencing guidelines.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.