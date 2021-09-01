Southern Illinois man gets more than 12 years for child porn

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from southern Illinois who moderated a "dark web" child porn site was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 12 years and seven months in prison.
Kory R. Schulein, who graduated at the top of his class in high school and college but was unemployed, spent years downloading child pornography, was an active participant on dark web sites dedicated to child exploitation and served as a moderator on one, prosecutors said. On one of the sites, Schulein posted 13,733 messages, including links to child porn, prosecutors said. He also had over 9,000 images and videos containing child porn on an encrypted hard drive, including violent sexual abuse involving children as young as toddlers, they said.
Schulein was also grooming an 11-year-old girl in the United Kingdom, prosecutors said.
FBI agents investigating child porn on the dark web traced an IP address to Schulein, then raided his home. Schulein, 37, of Sparta, in Randolph County, pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography in April.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
