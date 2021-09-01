Southern Illinois man gets more than 12 years for child porn

Kory R. Schulein, who graduated at the top of his class in high school and college but was unemployed, spent years downloading child pornography, was an active participant on dark web sites dedicated to child exploitation and served as a moderator on one, prosecutors said. On one of the sites, Schulein posted 13,733 messages, including links to child porn, prosecutors said. He also had over 9,000 images and videos containing child porn on an encrypted hard drive, including violent sexual abuse involving children as young as toddlers, they said.