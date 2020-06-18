Spanish Lake man charged in crash that injured St. Louis County police officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Spanish Lake man police say struck a St. Louis County police officer's patrol car was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated causing injury to law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say Brionne L. Thompson, 35, of the 11900 block of El Greco Court, admitted to officers that he was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

St. Louis County police say Thompson struck Officer Scott Martin on Highway 141 near Vance Road in Valley Park about 6 a.m. Thursday. Police said Thompson then tried to drive away but couldn't because his car had broken down.

Thompson then ran and was arrested by police, court documents say. Martin suffered a sprained wrist.

"We're glad to report that our officer who was involved in a hit and run accident this morning only suffered minor injuries," St. Louis County police tweeted on Thursday.

Bail for Thompson was set at $35,000 cash-only. He did not yet have a lawyer.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.