Spanish Lake man charged with killing man after car crash

ST. LOUIS — A man from the Spanish Lake area was charged with murder this week after police say he shot a man following a car crash in October.

St. Louis prosecutors on Wednesday filed charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and stealing against 23-year-old Marlon Ellis Hampton.

Hampton fatally shot Staveion Durham on Oct. 12, authorities said. Durham was shot in the 1500 block of Switzer Avenue in St. Louis.

According to court documents, a small crowd had gathered after a car crash near the intersection of Switzer and Riverview Boulevard. People started arguing and Hampton allegedly grabbed a semiautomatic pistol from the waistband of another man. Hampton fired shots while running away, police said.

Durham, 27, died of his injuries at a hospital. Police said surveillance video matched the witness accounts. It wasn't clear from the police summary or court records if Hampton and Durham had been the motorists who crashed or what they argued about.

Durham lived in the first block of Country Lane Court in Black Jack. Hampton lives in the 1700 block of Bent Twig Lane in Spanish Lake. Hampton had no attorney listed in court records.

Hampton is on probation for unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault in St. Louis County. He was released on bond in July in a case of resisting arrest from St. Louis city.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.