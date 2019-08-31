ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man who was shot Aug. 24 died from his injuries Friday, police said.
Raymond Johnson, 28, was outside the Spanish Lake home of Edward Meeks when Meeks shot him following an argument, according to St. Louis County police. Meeks, 60, lives in the 1500 block of Lenoire Court.
Meeks was arrested at the scene and charged the following day with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. On Saturday, he was charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on $150,000 bond.
Johnson lived in the 3200 block of Delor Avenue.