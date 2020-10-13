Spanish Lake man gets 12-year term for molesting four girls

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting four girls at different times between 2003 and 2017.

George Medley Sr., 64, of the 11600 block of Larimore Road in the Spanish Lake area, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nancy Watkins McLaughlin accepted a plea agreement and sentenced him to eight concurrent 12-year terms.

According to court documents, the girls were between the ages of 6 and 12 at the time of the abuse. One of the victims reported being abused from 2003 to 2005, two others said they were abused from 2007 to 2009 and another accused Medley of sexually abusing her from 2015 to 2017.

The initial charges filed in 2017 said six girls reported that Medley sexually molested them while they lived at his home either in St. Louis or St. Louis County.

