Spanish Lake man gets probation in last year's looting of downtown clothing store

ST. LOUIS — A Spanish Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to one year of probation in last year's looting of a downtown St. Louis clothing store during protests over a police officer's killing of a man in Minnesota.

Stefon Hornaday, 28, reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a felony count of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison accepted Hornaday's pleas and gave him a suspended imposition of sentence. If Hornaday completes probation, he'll have no conviction on his record.

Hornaday was among several charged in the looting of the Fresh Image clothing store at 714 North Tucker Boulevard during protests over the May 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Hornaday's case was set for a bench trial Wednesday but he instead pleaded guilty. At least four others charged in last year's looting have pending cases; another was dismissed in September.

Hornaday's lawyer, Jermaine Wooten, said Hornaday had criminal history before last year's incident and has full-time employment as a trucker.

"He's a good kid, he's trying to put this behind him and move on with his life," Wooten said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.