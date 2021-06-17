Spanish Lake man took fentanyl before crashing and killing pedestrian, charges say.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Spanish Lake man is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian in January while driving high on fentanyl.

Reginald L. Newtall, 40, of the 1300 block of Bayonne Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County, was charged Wednesday with DWI-death of another, driving with a revoked driver's license and delivery of fentanyl, a controlled substance.

Newtall was driving a GMC Sierra about 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4 near Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Sunbeam Lane in Moline Acres when he struck 53-year-old Vernon Jones, authorities say.

Jones was fixing a mailbox in his yard when Newtall struck him, charges say. Jones died at the crash scene.

Newtall told Missouri Highway Patrol officers that he couldn't remember how many fentanyl or heroin pills he had taken before the crash, charges say. A blood test revealed fentanyl in Newtall's system.

He also told troopers a friend gave him pills to sell and that he had consumed at least one of the ones found in his SUV, charges say. Newtall has at least three convictions of driving on a revoked license over the past decade.

Newtall was not in custody Thursday. Bail information for him wasn't available and no lawyer was listed for him in court records.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.