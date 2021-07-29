Spanish Lake man was intoxicated before deadly crash, charges say

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man was intoxicated when he ran a red light in November, struck a woman's car in Jennings and killed her, according to charges filed in the case.

Leroy Holloway, 24, of the 1300 block of Patrician Court in the Spanish Lake area, was charged Wednesday with DWI-death of another and DWI-physical injury following a two-vehicle crash Nov. 2 that killed Zschasmene Thomas.

Thomas, 26, of the 6100 block of Minerva Avenue in St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Holloway struck Thomas' Pontiac G6 at Jennings Station Road and McClaran Avenue, police said. Thomas was driving with a man and three children, 11, 7 and 1, as passengers.

Thomas was ejected from her car, police said.

Court documents had no further details on the crash and had no information on bail for Holloway. He did not yet have a lawyer.