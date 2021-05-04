Spanish Lake teen charged in deadly double shooting

CLAYTON — A Spanish Lake teenager was charged Tuesday in a double shooting last month that left another teenager dead.
Jaylin Williams, 18, of the 12000 block of Trampe Heights, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, evidence tampering and two counts of armed criminal action.
Charges say he fired shots at a vehicle in the 1200 block of Territory Court near Halls Ferry in north St. Louis County, fatally injuring 17-year-old Damaurion Williams and wounding another 17-year-old boy. Police later found the two shooting victims in a car at a Mobil gas station at 8319 Jennings Station Road
Jaylin Williams told police he was the shooter and that he later disassembled the gun and discarded it in an unknown body of water, charges say.
Jaylin Williams' bail was set at $250,000 cash-only. He did not have a lawyer Tuesday.
It was not clear if the suspect and victim were related.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.