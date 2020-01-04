Spanish Lake woman accused of stabbing two, including 12-year-old boy, at family gathering

SPANISH LAKE — A Spanish Lake woman is accused of stabbing two people— her girlfriend and a 12-year-old boy—with a kitchen knife at a family gathering Thursday, according to court documents.

Charging documents filed Friday allege Johnisha Wyatt, 24, was intoxicated during the gathering at the home she shares with her girlfriend in the 1400 block of Fairmeadows Lane in Spanish Lake.

Court documents claim Wyatt's girlfriend disapproved of her drinking, causing Wyatt to allegedly grab a large kitchen knife and stab her.

When the girlfriend's 12-year-old nephew tried to intervene, Wyatt is accused of stabbing the boy too, charges say.

Both of the victims were treated at a hospital for injuries, according to the documents.

Wyatt faces felony counts for assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action. Her bond was set at $75,000 with the condition that she not handle firearms and wear an alcohol-detecting bracelet.

It was not clear Saturday if Wyatt had an attorney to speak on her behalf.