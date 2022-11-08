Spanish Lake woman burned father's body in backyard without reporting death, charges say

SPANISH LAKE — A Spanish Lake woman is facing a felony charge after admitting to burning her missing father's body in her backyard without telling authorities, court documents say.

Rozina Muthoka, 49, was charged Monday with felony abandonment of a corpse after she told police she burned the body of her 79-year-old father, Johnie Jones Sr., at her home Oct. 29 in the 12000 block of Lavida Avenue.

St. Louis County Police had issued two regionwide endangered person advisories searching for Jones after he was reported missing Oct. 31 when he missed a medical appointment.

In the alerts issued Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, police said Jones had last been seen Oct. 24 at his St. Louis apartment at 12500 Sparkling Lake Drive, and was considered at risk because he required a wheelchair, medication and oxygen for health conditions.

Charges allege Muthoka had been a caregiver for her father and eventually admitted to burning his body in a gun locker in her backyard before disposing of the remains.

Her bond was set at $200,000, cash only.